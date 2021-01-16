Free Tool Box Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million (FTB)

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Free Tool Box Coin has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $9,826.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. The official website for Free Tool Box Coin is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

