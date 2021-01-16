Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FME shares. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €68.78 ($80.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.64. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

