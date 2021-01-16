FTX Token Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $9.57 or 0.00026233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $902.86 million and $15.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.
About FTX Token
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
