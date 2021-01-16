fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.32). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

FUBO stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.