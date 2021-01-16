Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Trading Down 0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) shares were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 208,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 202,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.01.

About Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

