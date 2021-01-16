Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.
Funko stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 15.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
