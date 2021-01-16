Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 846,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Funko stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $598.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 15.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

