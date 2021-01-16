Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 338,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 288,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

FURY has been the subject of several research reports. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

