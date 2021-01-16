FYDcoin Hits Market Cap of $926,658.12 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $926,658.12 and approximately $771.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AceD (ACED) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000740 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001180 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 540,767,276 coins and its circulating supply is 516,118,899 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

