GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $719,634.96

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $719,634.96 and approximately $2,465.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

