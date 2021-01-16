GAPS Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. GAPS has a market cap of $4.53 million and $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

