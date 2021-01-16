Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

