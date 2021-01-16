Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0371 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 107.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and $390.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 55.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

