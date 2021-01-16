Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 29.2% in December

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 870,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,409. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

