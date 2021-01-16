Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 113,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 158,569 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.