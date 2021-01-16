Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Shares Down 0.7%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 133,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 622,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

