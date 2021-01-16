GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,710.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.56 million and $38,710.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 61.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.39 or 0.03389789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00397946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.01355567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00569609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00429461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00302681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021464 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.