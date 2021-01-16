GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) alerts:

Shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) stock opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.22. The company has a market cap of £534.82 million and a PE ratio of 46.96. GoCo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82).

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.