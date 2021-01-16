Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Splunk by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,831 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $6,999,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,707 shares of company stock worth $5,950,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

