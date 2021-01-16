Gores Holdings V (NASDAQ:GRSV) Shares Down 0.3%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.85. 358,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 430,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gores Holdings V stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.23% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

