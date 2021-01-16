Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 27.7% This Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $22,490.62 and $15.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

