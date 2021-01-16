Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 331,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

