Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.6 days.

OTCMKTS GRBMF remained flat at $$2.33 during trading on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

