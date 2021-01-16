Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Guider token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $15,139.54 and approximately $51.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

