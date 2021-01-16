Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.14 ($20.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,602.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,632.83.

In other news, insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, for a total transaction of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

