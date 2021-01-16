Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,606.14 ($20.98).
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.
LON:HL opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,602.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,632.83.
Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
