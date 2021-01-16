HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.72

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.72 and traded as high as $30.00. HCP shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 2,729,062 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCP stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,719 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of HCP worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

