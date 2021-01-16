Head to Head Analysis: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SSE has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE and Central Puerto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $8.65 billion 2.54 -$75.01 million $1.06 19.79 Central Puerto $606.52 million N/A $182.34 million $0.99 2.52

Central Puerto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSE. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SSE and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 1 5 3 0 2.22 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Central Puerto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SSE pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Central Puerto pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Central Puerto 17.18% 8.80% 4.55%

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

