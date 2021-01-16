Head-To-Head Analysis: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) vs. Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus price target of $15.56, indicating a potential downside of 9.78%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.98 $1.05 billion N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.98 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

