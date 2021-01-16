Head-To-Head Review: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GigaMedia and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

GAN has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.52 -$1.66 million N/A N/A GAN $29.97 million 27.83 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Summary

GAN beats GigaMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

