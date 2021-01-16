Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading Down 0.1%

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 68,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

