Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $401.09 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $401.09 million and $93.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001795 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,762,214,943 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.