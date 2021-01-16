HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 86.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $8,522,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

