HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $799,128.88 and approximately $112,924.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.