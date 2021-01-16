HeroNode (HER) Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. HeroNode has a market cap of $66,783.31 and $63.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

