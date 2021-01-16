Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.