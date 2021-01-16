HEX Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. HEX has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $9.59 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 194.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003002 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002978 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013573 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

