Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd (HTCF.L) (LON:HTCF) shares traded up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16). 4,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.51.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £44,200 ($57,747.58).

