Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.15 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86.

