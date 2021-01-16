Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE HLT opened at $108.41 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

