Holicity (OTCMKTS:HOLUU) Shares Down 0.9%

Holicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOLUU)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. 49,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 30,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLUU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Holicity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

