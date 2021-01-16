Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the December 15th total of 413,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 147,304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 301,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.70 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.