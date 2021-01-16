Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.54 Million

Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $234.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.00 million and the highest is $265.44 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

NASDAQ HST opened at $14.69 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

