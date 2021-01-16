Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HST opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

