H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

