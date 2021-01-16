Hush 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,062.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 90.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $26,204.13 and $26,062.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 94% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00302681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00035524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.