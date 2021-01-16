I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.0676 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,103.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00342484 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00026705 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002540 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.53 or 0.01143536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,635,898 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.