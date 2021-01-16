iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Financial Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iCAD alerts:

44.8% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

iCAD has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and GenMark Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 4 0 2.80

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.62%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.14%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than iCAD.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and GenMark Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 9.57 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -35.24 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 11.52 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -17.24

iCAD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GenMark Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.