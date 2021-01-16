Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ICHR opened at $39.61 on Friday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

