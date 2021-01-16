Iheartmedia (OTCMKTS:IHTM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Iheartmedia Inc (OTCMKTS:IHTM) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.35. 645,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,021% from the average session volume of 30,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Iheartmedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHTM)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

