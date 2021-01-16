Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.92

Shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.74. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 114,967 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly purchased 13,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,473.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,595 shares of company stock worth $205,084. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.