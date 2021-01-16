IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading Down 0.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10. Approximately 1,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

